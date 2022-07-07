ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

See for 100 Miles On Top of Colorado’s Crag Crest National Recreation Trail

By Wes Adams
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'll feel like touching the sky at over 11,000 feet if you can brave the incredible Crag Crest National Recreation Trail near Grand Junction, Colorado. This fantastic 10+ mile loop is a big investment with a huge payoff that most hikers will absolutely love. Today we will walk the...

99.9 KEKB

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
westernslopenow.com

Grand Valley Horse Rescue ribbon-cutting

It’s official. The Grand Valley Horse Rescue is celebrating their new location where the goal is to rescue horses period and it’s more important than ever. Helen DeVergie, known as Memaw at the rescue center says, “Right now in the United States there is a large quantity of them being shipped across the border to Mexico being slaughtered, and with the economy the way it is almost every rescue filled up because people can’t afford to keep their horses.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing. It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

41 Movies You May Not Have Known Were Filmed in Colorado

Today we are going to need snacks and lots of them. You and I will be learning some really cool stuff about movies filmed here in Grand Junction, and throughout Colorado. There are spoilers and surprises ahead. There was at least 1 film on the list below that I had NO idea was filmed in Colorado. You'll probably find a few as well. You'll see the western slope represented often in this list of films and tv shows made right here.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Enjoy the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado

It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair. The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Firefighter staffing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many parts of the country are experiencing shortages when it comes to firefighters. In Colorado, wildfires aren’t out of the normal. This is something that Community Outreach Specialist, Ellis Thompson-Ellis, knows too well. So, in order to handle the demand, the Grand Junction Fire Department hired more firefighters and built new stations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NWS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado River Fire Rescue snuffs fire near Rifle Gap Saturday night

Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire near Rifle Gap State Park around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a 2-acre fire with moderate spread potential moving up the hillside. CRFR crews were able to confine and control the...
RIFLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Spend the Night Under the Stars at this Colorado Glamping Site

The website, Tentrr.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of private campsites all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. The company aims to provide an experience that's as effortless as possible, even offering equipment and canvas tents at some of the campsites.
DELTA, CO
