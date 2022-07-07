Get to Know Local Music: Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
