MONTREAL – Ross Mahoney quietly slid his hands under the table and crossed his fingers. The Washington Capitals assistant GM and director of amateur scouting was sitting at his table on the Bell Centre’s NHL Draft floor, sweating out pick No. 19 during the first round Friday night. The selection belonged to the Minnesota Wild, a team that just weakened itself on the wings by trading Kevin Fiala and thus was a decent bet to target its area of need. That made Mahoney and the Caps perspire even more. As they were one pick away from snagging a player they believed should’ve been rated along with the best talents in the draft.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO