Without Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals are now forced to consider catching upgrades via trade, according to John Mozeliak. It has been almost a month since Yadier Molina was placed on the Injured List and as the future Hall of Fame catcher rehabs in Puerto Rico, there have been no indications that he is any closer to coming back for the St. Louis Cardinals.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO