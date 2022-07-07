ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Warning Lifted For Vancouver Lake

987thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Lake’s swim beach is closed until further notice. Clark County Public Health says the closure is due to elevated levels of E.coli in the water. People who fish in the lake should take precautions to avoid...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Health advisory lifted for Vancouver Lake swim beach

Health warnings have been lifted for the swim beach at Vancouver Lake, Clark County officials said Thursday. The beach was closed on June 10 because of elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The closure caused the cancellation of the U.S. Rowing Northwest Masters Regional Championship, which was scheduled to take...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Channel 6000

A fitting July forecast as we gear up for The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is going to be a quintessential July day as we wrap up our second weekend. We have plenty of events going on but the big one this afternoon is The Big Float! Prepare for sunshine and ideal temperatures. Today’s forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Chronicle

Hidden Oases of I-5: Explore 6 State Parks We Usually Speed Right Past

I was on a return trip from Seattle, flying down Interstate 5 at 70 mph as one does, when one of those brown state park signs reached out and grabbed me. Nothing bothers me more than passing up the possibility of a little outdoor discovery. And I had no particular reason to hurry home. So I veered off the highway and took an unexpectedly gorgeous hike through a glittering forest, cheered along by birdsong.
TRAVEL
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Oswego is Wonderfully Fun and Beautiful

Oregon’s Lake Oswego, one of the nicest communities of its size. Lake Oswego, Oregon – Sometimes you get lucky. In what was supposed to be simply a resting point during an annual wandering of the Northwest, our family considered ourselves of good fortune to have stumbled upon the beautiful and affluent enclave of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tualatinlife.com

Marquis Tualatin to Hold 5th Annual Car Show & BBQ

A fundraiser to support Meals On Wheels People – Tualatin. Marquis Companies Tualatin Campus is excited to announce the date for their fifth annual car show and barbeque. The event this year will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will include a barbeque, live band, raffle, and awards. A hamburger meal will cost $7.50, a brat meal, $7 and a hotdog meal, $5. The event will be free and open to the public. All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels People, located in the Juanita Pohl Center.
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Lake#Bacteria#Fish#Human Feces#Abdominal Pain
987thebull.com

COVID-19 Surging In Oregon; Vaccinations For Youngest Children Lagging

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 is surging across Oregon. State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says that means hospitals are filling up, “However, we are not to a point where we’re overwhelmed in hospitals…we have the capacity in the system to treat everyone.”. He also recommends that everyone...
PORTLAND, OR
foodgressing.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Vancouver BC Canada – 2022 List

With its proximity to the ocean, it’s no wonder that restaurants in Vancouver can serve some of the best and freshest seafood dishes. Here’s a roundup of the best seafood restaurants in Vancouver BC Canada with many of them using only sustainable, Oceanwise seafood. The Vancouver Fish Company.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

COVID-19 cases in Oregon are back on the rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you haven’t gotten COVID until now, or have friends who are first-timers, you have a lot of company. Doctors say the latest variants are incredibly contagious, which is why we are seeing case counts spike and now mask requirements are going into place in some spots in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

A new Portland restaurant group wants to reshape the food industry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Pre-pandemic, chefs Jasper Shen and Linh Tran were following a familiar path for restaurateurs: open a new restaurant, find an eager following of local foodies, grow in popularity, open a second location, etc. Shen is no stranger to the Portland food scene....
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

All Over The Map: Iconic smokestack will be demolished in August

An ornate smokestack just north of the Columbia River is slated to be demolished in August. Providence Academy is a four-story 19th-century brick building built as a school and orphanage by Mother Joseph of the Catholic order Sisters of Providence in what’s now Vancouver, Washington. It ceased being a school in 1966 and was purchased by a local family. In the past decade, the building was restored, and now has office rental tenants and special event space in the old chapel.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Clark County Sheriff Responds To Fatal Collision

Chevrolet Silverado Rolls over near Hazel Dell, Wa July 9. (Hazel Dell, Wash) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a 9-1-1 call Saturday night (July 9) just before 10:00pm about a Truck that left the road and rolled over, landing on its top off off the side of the road.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy