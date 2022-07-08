ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins to host 2023 World Baseball Classic final

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
The Miami Marlins will host the WBC semifinal and championship rounds at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The World Baseball Classic will return after a five-year absence in March 2023.

On Thursday, the Miami Marlins were revealed as hosts for the WBC semifinal and championship rounds.

The fifth WBC was scheduled for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event. The United States won the most recent WBC, defeating Puerto Rico in 2017.

The WBC released pools and schedules for the next spring's tournament; pools include five countries, four of which have already been selected, and a fifth qualifying team.

Pools A and B will kick off the tournament on March 8.

Pool A — including Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba and Italy — will play in Taichung, Taiwan. Meanwhile, Pool B — consisting of Japan, Korea, Australia and China — will play their games in Tokyo, Japan.

Pool C and Pool D begin play on March 11.

Pool C — featuring the USA, Mexico, Colombia and Canada — will play in Phoenix, Arizona. Pool D — including Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Israel — will play in Miami, Florida.

Tokyo, Japan (March 15 and 16) and Miami, Florida (March 17 and 18) will host the quarterfinals.

The semifinals (March 19 and 20) and the Championship (March 21) will be held in Miami at LoanDepot Park.

