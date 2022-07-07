ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carbon capture pipeline meetings set for August, September in Iowa

By Jeff Beach
AG Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A series of public meetings have been set on the carbon capture pipeline planned by Navigator CO2 Ventures. There will be 13 public information meetings from Aug. 22 through Sept 21, including a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 that will be accessible through the...

www.agweek.com

