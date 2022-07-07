ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Let's Work! 5 Best Co-Working Spaces In Atlanta

By Kelsey Marie
travelnoire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking to network or find inspiration, here are our favorite co-working spaces in the A. Located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, The Lola is a co-working space for womxn by womxn. The space has over 5,000 square feet of work areas, a cafe, private mother’s rooms, a beauty room...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
Apartment Therapy

This Small Atlanta Studio Apartment Is a Safe Space to Recharge In

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is the first time since living alone that I have come home everyday and smiled because I love my space. I am a extroverted introvert, so the way I recharge is spending time in my apartment arranging flowers or hanging art. I love light, color, and antiques. I also decorate with consistency, memorable pieces, and creams/whites. I think I come off as free-spirited and joyful, but in truth I am pretty calculated and thrive best when I feel like I can rely on my safe spaces. I want people to come into my space and feel like they can take their shoes off and lay back to speak freely.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2022 WITH NEW PROGRAMMING

Tasting tents return alongside brand new events and programming – Sliced & Cluck’d – celebrating Southern culinary talent and traditions. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) returns for its 11th year from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, with various programming throughout Atlanta and tickets will officially go on sale to the public Thursday, June 23 – with a limited amount of tickets available with early bird pricing through Thursday, June 30. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can prepare to revel in creations from an array of the finest chefs the South has to offer – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

New Restaurant Alert: The Usual Opens In Atlanta

Are you ready for The Usual? That’s the name of a relatively new restaurant in Brookwood Hills. The eatery is the latest from Chef Nick Leahy, who also helms Nick’s Westside Neighborhood and Bar as well as Chicken Out, a new yard bird concept. What Is On The...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Working Spaces
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New website launches as Kensington MARTA Station master planning kicks off

DeKalb County officials and MARTA recently launched a new website to gather community input for a master plan of the land surrounding the Kensington MARTA Station. Officials with MARTA and DeKalb County said they have two goals as they work together as partners: develop a master plan for the site and then rezone the land for redevelopment based on the master plan conclusions. The station is located at 3350 Kensington Road in Decatur.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Atlanta Artist Takes Black Hair To New Volumes

Atlanta-based 3D visual artist Amber Nicole will debut My Hair Speaks Volumes art exhibition on July 16th at the Ambient+Studio from 5pm-9pm. Amber Nicole utilizes vinyl records, floral arrangements, and crystals on blank canvases to create 3D visual art as an artistic representation of the beauty in black women and natural black hair.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In Atlanta

Do you love going to the movies? The top movie theaters are back open and showing some of biggest films on big screens. In this article, we’ll show you some of the best movie theaters in Atlanta, Georgia and whether they’re open. Here Are The Best Movie Theaters...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Start your weekend early by attending the Atlanta History Center’s Party with the Past series on Thursday night at Atlantucky Brewing. This event will look into Nappy Roots’ roots and brewing in Atlanta’s most recent venture, one of the city’s newest Black-owned breweries. Location: Downtown -...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
AdWeek

WAGA Anchor Portia Bruner Gets Her Own Show Starting in the Fall

Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner Plays Suite Jazz Series July 14

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Atlanta's Downtown Entertainment District. The Suite Jazz Series presents Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner on Thursday night, July 14. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and Jazz with Jackiem Joyner and The Suite Jazz Series Band at 7:30pm. More information including reservations are available at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need. Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
travelexperta.com

Top 7 Things to Do in Atlanta You Should Try

The city of Atlanta has been receiving considerable buzz lately as the place to see and be seen. This is in no small part due to the reasonable cost of living, as well as the beautiful landscape, endless things to do, a rich arts and culture scene, and so on. If you plan to visit Atlanta soon, whether for business or vacation, then you should look into the things on this list, which has plenty of people swearing that it is time well spent. So, get ready to explore one of the best cities in the United States and all that it has to offer. Seven of the best things to do in Atlanta. You can’t miss any of these while exploring this city.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Crown Bay unloads another apartment community

Atlanta-based multifamily investor and landlord Crown Bay Group LLC continued its capital-recycling activities with the recent $7.4 million sale of the 92-unit Ashgrove community in Stone Mountain. The transaction is the company’s sixth in the last 10 months, and comes just three years after it purchased the property, located at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy