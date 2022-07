When Albert Pantone runs out of paper, he just heads to the nearest stand of invasive Japanese knotweed. “We always think of trees when it comes to paper, but anything with fibers can be used to make paper,” said Pantone, owner of Knot Just Weeds in Braddock. “You can even use the fibers from dryer sheets to make it!”

