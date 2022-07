LAKE TEXOMA – A Bryan County man was transported to a local hospital after he was found in shallow water in Lake Texoma on Saturday. Robert Kitchens, 57, of Calera, was found in approximately 3 feet of water, unconscious, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was recovered from the water and unknown individuals near the scene began CPR.

