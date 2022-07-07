ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

The Old Terminal at the Missoula Airport is Set to Meet Its Doom

By Ryan Nelson
 3 days ago
There was a lot of excitement and buildup to the opening of the new terminal at the Missoula Airport. It's been open for about a month now and I've yet to hear anybody have a bad thing to say about it. I had a friend fly in the day after it...

montanarightnow.com

'Yellowstone' to film in Missoula Monday

MISSOULA, MT- Preparations are underway for more filming to be done in the Garden City for the show Yellowstone. According to a person setting up, filming will take place at the Missoula Education Foundation Building and last most of the day. It appears as though lots around the building have...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Peak season hits western Montana, prices high, availability low

MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Movin’ on Up! Missoula Food Stand Upgrades to New Food Truck

We've seen a few stories like this happen with different businesses in Missoula. They start out small with a food stand and grow in popularity until the demand is big enough to allow them to jump to a bigger platform. And we recently saw a favorite local food truck realize they were busy enough to add a second truck to their operation. Well, it's happening again as a popular food stand is making the jump from stationary to mobile meals.
NBCMontana

Black bear spotted near Lewis and Clark Village

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana sent out an alert at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday of a black bear reported in the Lewis and Clark Village. The University of Montana police officers responded to the call around 10:45 p.m. and saw the black bear heading east toward Mount Sentinel.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Missoula, MT
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
point2homes.com

11625 Chumrau Loop, Missoula, Missoula County, MT, 59802

Open House 7/10 1-3pm WINDING STREETS AND MATURE TREES! Located 15 minutes from Missoula, this well-cared-for home offers 2,300 sq. ft. on just over 1 acre with mature landscaping. The home features 3 bedrooms ( Plus 3 Bonus Rooms), 3 bathrooms and two gas fireplaces throughout. The main level offers well appointed kitchen open to the living room and dining area, master suite and 2 additional bedrooms with guest bath. Downstairs includes a large family room with 3 bonus rooms (hobby rooms / Office) and a bathroom giving the home lots of additional space to spread out. Enjoy the fenced back yard on the large deck with views of the mountains or enjoy some stories around the firepit. The over-sized garage and attached heated workshop creates. Home is located in the Bonner School District.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Full Draw Film Tour Stop Happening TONIGHT in Missoula

As someone who has hunted here in Montana their entire life, I can say that it is not as easy as it looks on TV. There is so much discipline and planning that goes into a successful hunt. It is a year-round preparation that takes place starting on the last day of the season all the way up to the opening day of the next. Hunting season is something that sportsmen and women begin to daydream about constantly. That uncontrollable urge to "get back out there" really starts to kick in during the dog days of summer. That's when the Full Draw Film Tour comes in.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

It’s Getting Hot, Missoula! Adult Nights Return to Splash Montana

I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Where To Buy AC Units In Missoula

Summer hasn't really heated up in Western Montana, and you might have got used to the chilly-breezy weather that has stuck around throughout spring. For those of us that don't have central AC (like me) you'll need a portable or window AC unit to keep your living space comfortably cool.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Float on! U of Montana Expands Free Clark Fork River Shuttles

Temperatures are finally rising and river levels are finally falling. Missoula water lovers are starting to populate area rivers in tubes, rafts, kayaks, on paddleboards and any other sort of flotation device that will provide a day of heat-relieving outdoor recreational mirth. Want to alleviate all those parking and transporting back and forth hassles?
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public comment on Missoula pavement project

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposed path preservation project in Missoula. The project would repair tree root damage, crack seal, overlay and fog seal about one mile north of the Northside Greenway Path, along the Montana Rail Link Railroad. The...
MISSOULA, MT
987thebull.com

The Dutton Family and Yellowstone Ranch Need A Few Good Hands

(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police to host National Night Out family event

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host National Night Out, a family event to showcase special teams and equipment. The event includes free ice cream, a car seat check and an opportunity for kids to try out the police equipment. MPD will host the event on Tuesday,...
MISSOULA, MT
point2homes.com

123 Highland Drive, Greater Hamilton, Ravalli County, MT, 59828

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. One level living! 3 Bedroom/2 bath home situated on 1.23 well-manicured acres. Cathedral ceilings give the living area a roomy feel. There is a master suite with walk-in closet and bath, and a patio out back to enjoy the views. Heated 2 car garage! Freshly painted exterior, newer roof and septic pumped already! Move in ready! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 7/10 Noon till 2!! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL

Spotted on Russell St in Missoula, the Ole's Conoco station is selling 87 octane for juuuuuuust under $4.90/gallon on Friday. The decrease in gas prices around Missoula will likely continue as energy stocks dip (as we covered HERE) and Montanans tighten their belts, preparing for worse economic conditions. Heading into...
MISSOULA, MT
