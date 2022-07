While we adore houseplants, there’s pride to be had from growing a bounty of zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, and more in a summer garden of one’s own. It’s a much-deserved reward for protecting your crops through sweltering days, dry spells, early frosts, and pests that are out to feast on the (literal) fruit of your labor. Any gardener’s first instinct would be to reach for the pesticides at their local garden center, but hold that thought — a lot of pesticides can not only harm pets, but also the native wildlife. Heck, pests even have a place in your garden. To quote Mufasa: “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.”

