ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Pintarelli, 25, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by Judge Gini on July 7. While on probation on Dec. 3, 2020, Pintarelli assaulted an elderly man and took the victim’s personal items when he attempted to call 9-1-1 to report...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe murder: police find handwritten directions by her alleged killer

PIONEER, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe received new evidence Thursday about the possible location of their daughter's body. The parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman revealed handwritten notes by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer, 60 miles east of Sacramento.
PIONEER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday night shooting in Palermo

PALERMO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that one person died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in Palermo. The sheriff’s office said it began receiving calls about a shooting on Esperanza Avenue just after 8 p.m. Responding deputies found two...
PALERMO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, assault with deadly weapon, more

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. June 25. Robert Lewis Blowers, 61, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. on suspicion of two misdemeanor bench warrants in the 4100 block of...
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Over 4 Pounds of Fentanyl & Meth Seized, Gridley Man Arrested

(BINTF media release) – During the early morning hours of July 7, 2022, Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) were conducting surveillance of Michael Alan Kunde in the City of Gridley. Mr. Kunde, a 42 year old Gridley resident, is currently on Searchable Probation through Sutter County Superior Court for a drug related offense.
GRIDLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Violent Crime
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police lieutenant files harassment lawsuit against city

VALLEJO – A Vallejo police lieutenant, who was reinstated after he was fired last year, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit while also alleging he has been the target of age discrimination and harassment by Chief Shawny Williams. Lt. Herman Robinson filed his lawsuit in Solano County Superior Court...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Almost 100 firearms collected at NorCal gun buyback event

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Northern California police department collected almost 100 guns during a buyback event in Fairfield. Saturday's event brought in a total of 92 firearms, the Fairfield Police Department said on social media. Officials said firearms, rifles and boxed ammunition were accepted, anonymously, in exchange for gift...
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old drowns in Napa County’s Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa. The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy