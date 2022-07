A federal investigation is ongoing after two people with cocaine in their vehicle were arrested following a police chase that ended outside a Target store in Mission. According to Sally Sparks, public information officer for DEA Houston division, DEA agents requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a traffic stop on a truck. DEA agents tried to stop the vehicle Friday at around 3 p.m. in McAllen near Ware Road and Business 83 but the truck took off, Sparks said.

MISSION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO