Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville. Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic Cookies. They are offering some incredible cakes, just look at these, for example:

SOMERVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO