MONTREAL -- The Edmonton Oilers' search for another goalie is their top priority, GM Ken Holland said Friday. "I need one. I've got to get one. It's as simple as that," Holland told NHL.com at the conclusion of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre. "There's a lot of things we'd like to get done, but none of that can really be addressed until the goalie situation gets ironed out. That's the focus."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO