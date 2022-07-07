ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

$21M Washington Baum Bridge project to begin

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo lane closures for a few months, 2025 completion date. The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued this July 7 release about a long-term project about to start on the Washington Baum Bridge....

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

A North Carolina Bill Would Ban Free Public EV Chargers Unless They Offer Free Gas Too

The Republican bill also allocates $50,000 to destroy existing chargers that aren’t in compliance. Republican North Carolina State Representative Ben Moss has introduced a new bill, H.B. 1049, that would ban free public electric vehicle chargers, unless free gas and diesel pump alternatives are also made available in the same space. If a town, county, or even the state's department of transportation has any free public EV chargers on land owned or leased by the state, and doesn't also add free gas and diesel pumps, the charger will be removed. The bill allocates $50,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for the removal of any EV charging stations not in compliance.
POLITICS
Smith Mountain Eagle

Snyder leaves BTWNM for North Carolina

Robin Snyder recently was selected as the new deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial (Outer Banks Group). Snyder had served as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument in Wirtz and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
lonelyplanet.com

North Carolina’s 5 best road trips from the mountains to the coast

While it’s possible to explore by bus or train, there’s nothing quite like navigating North Carolina's curving roads from behind the wheel of a car © Mint Images / Getty Images. If you’re looking for the road less traveled, you’ll find it in North Carolina. The scenery...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
Bladen Journal

County money awaiting state budget OK

RALEIGH —With the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 state budget sitting on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk awaiting his decision on whether to sign or veto the spending plan, a number of Bladen County appropriations hang in the balance. Both the House (85-27) and Senate (38-9) recently approved the $28...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper Signs 11 Bills into Law

﻿RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. AN ACT TO MAKE VARIOUS CHANGES TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS OF THE STATE. AN ACT TO MAKE VARIOUS CHANGES TO THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LAWS OF THIS STATE. Senate Bill 388: Qualifying Farmer Zoo Sales Tax Exemption. AN ACT TO...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy