Kansas City, MO

Chiefs fan gets Patrick Mahomes' signature tattooed on his arm

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One Kansas City Chiefs fan has taken his fandom to the next level after getting Patrick Mahomes to sign his arm.

Mahomes has been playing practice golf rounds at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada for the American Century Championship, which begins tomorrow. During Wednesday’s practice rounds, Mahomes stopped to greet some fans. One of those fans asked Mahomes to sign his tattoo, which features Mahomes celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LIV win. Mahomes happily obliged and GOLF.com’s Tim Reilly captured a video of the encounter, which you can watch above.

Surely, Mahomes thought signing the guy’s arm tattoo would be the end of it, but the star quarterback had an update to report on Thursday. He says that the fan returned on Friday to show Mahomes that he had his signature tattooed as well. Check it out:

Talk about dedication and passion for your team and quarterback! Now, the fan has a one-of-a-kind tattoo and a great story to go along with it. As for Mahomes, he has a unique memory look back on as well.

