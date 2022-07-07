ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

An Ode To Backyard Barbecue

By Ryan Eaton
ballingerpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore my wife and I started Big Jerk Soda Company, I spent 19 years, on and off, cooking professionally. I worked in a variety of kitchens preparing everything from Shepherd’s pie to Japanese ramen. My journey into traditional BBQ styles, however, didn’t really begin until years after I had left my...

www.ballingerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appétit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
purewow.com

How to Cook Ribs on the Grill (and Only the Grill) for the Ultimate Barbecue Main Course

Burgers, hot dogs, steak and sausage have nothing on barbecued ribs. They’re saucy, smoky and, yeah, a little bit messy—and that’s why we love ’em. Luckily, you don’t have to be a pro-level pitmaster to cook a top-notch rack at home. Wondering how to cook ribs on the grill? If you know how to set yourself up for indirect heat, you can do it in five easy steps.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

Carolina-Style Barbecue Sauce Recipe

The Carolinas are home to countless mouthwatering local dishes such as She-Crab Soup and Shrimp n' Grits, but one of the region's most iconic specialties is Carolina barbecue. No matter where you go in America, every state serves its own style of smoked meats, but not all pulled pork sandwiches are the same. What makes Carolina BBQ so unique is its savory signature Carolina BBQ sauce recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Cool, TX
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

How to Grill the Perfect Steak at Home, According to Iron Chef Marc Forgione

Click here to read the full article. Marc Forgione has mastered the art of grilling steak—and is sharing a few pointers for getting it just right. The chef-owner of his eponymous Tribeca restaurant, which has received numerous accolades, began honing his culinary skills when he was just 16 years old. The youngest winner ever of Food Network’s The Next Iron Chef (he was 31 at the time), Forgione has become a successful restaurateur (also chef-owner of Peasant and co-owner-partner of Khe-Yo, both in New York City) and is the author of Marc Forgione: Recipes and Stories from the Acclaimed Chef...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily South

This Tiny Alabama Town Grows the Best Tomatoes in the World

Like sweet tea or properly fried chicken, Southerners know a good tomato when they taste one. In the tiny town of Slocomb, located in southeast Alabama's Geneva County, it's not just good tomatoes locals are after, it's the best tomatoes. And for that, only a Slocomb tomato will do. Known as the world's best tomato, the term Slocomb tomato doesn't refer to a specific variety, but rather any tomato that was grown by one of just a dozen farmers who produce summer's favorite fruit on Slocomb's 100 acres of tomato farmland.
SLOCOMB, AL
BoardingArea

Subway Giving Away 1,000,000 FREE Subs on July 12!

Subway recently announced the Subway series “which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches“, according to People.com. The new sandwiches fall under four categories, Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs. Each category will feature three sandwiches with fun names. To celebrate the new subs, Subway will be giving...
RESTAURANTS
Wide Open Eats

The Best Southern-Inspired Vegetable Side Dishes for a Summer BBQ

In the South, "barbecue" as a concept is inextricably linked to meat. From pulled pork to brisket to ribs, a Southern cookout is a carnivore's dream. But as plant-based eating becomes more and more popular nationwide, plenty of professional chefs and home cooks in the South seek out ways to add vegetarian-friendly dishes to their BBQ gatherings. Vegan proteins like Impossible Burgers and tofu dogs do a lot to make plant-based diners feel comfortable at summer picnics, as do lively vegetable-focused side dishes packed with classic Southern flavors. We asked professional chefs and recipe developers to recommend the best veggie side dishes to serve at a Southern barbecue, and they provided us with six tasty suggestions to try this summer.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Barbecue#Pork Butt#Cooking#Pork Shoulder#Food Drink#The Home Enthusiast#Japanese
swimswam.com

Smack Suit and Smack Strap, The Way To Better Swimming Comfort

Smack Suit is a unique braided elastic swimsuit strap which is specifically designed to reduce pressure on the swimmers shoulders. Current photo via Smack Swim. Smack Swim is a SwimSwam partner. Swimsuits are an essential part of all swimmers equipment but often if the straps are too tight or after...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

In Bobby Flay's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Giant Red-Eye Ribs

These Flintstones-style beef ribs are the biggest, meatiest ribs you ever did see. Sold in hefty 3- or 5-bone slabs, dino ribs are also called beef plate short ribs. They might not always be at the meat counter in your local grocery store, so source them online (Porter Road and Snake River Farms are my favorites) for a sure bet. A long-cooking approach, such as slow-roasting or smoking, melts the network of fat and collagen running through these ribs into lush, succulent shreds. The pastrami-inspired rub of toasty, fragrant spices bolstered by the bitter edge of coffee forms a dark crust around the meat—a cheaty invocation of the ebony-hued bark revered by pitmasters everywhere. To make it even easier, use our Spicy & Smoky Grilling Rub instead.
RETAIL
12tomatoes.com

Homestyle Chunky Beef and Mushroom Pie

A homestyle version of the Aussie pie, filled with rich beef, mushrooms, and delicious gravy. Aussies are “fair dinkum” (very serious) about the importance of pies. These savory meat (and veg) filled pockets of flaky pastry are synonymous with Australian culture and form a distinctive part of our knockabout and relaxed national image.
FOOD & DRINKS
WBBM News Radio

Is diet soda bad for you? Myths debunked

Many people drink diet soda because they believe it's a healthier alternative to regular soda. Others love Diet Coke so much that they'll only get it from McDonald's because it "tastes better." While nutritionists have been claiming for years that diet soda is bad for us, The Washington Post's food...
NUTRITION
fitfoodiefinds.com

Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

These delicious grilled shrimp foil packets are packed with vegetables and seasoned with homemade old bay seasoning. You add the shrimp right at the end of the cook time for a delicious well rounded meal. Delicious Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets. Why shrimp foil packets? Shrimp foil packets are an easy...
FOOD & DRINKS
fitfoodiefinds.com

The Best Homemade Burgers

These super moist and juicy homemade burgers truly are the best! Pan fry or grill these burgers and enjoy with our burger sauce and caramelized onions. We’re not calling these the best homemade burgers for nothing! They truly are the juiciest and most flavorful beef burgers we’ve ever made. I know you’ll enjoy them as much as we do!
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Similar to other buffalo chicken recipes, the hot sauce flavor in these buffalo chicken wraps is offset by crunchy veggies and a cooling mix of blue cheese, sour cream, mayo, and ranch dressing. 1/4 c. mayonaise. 1/2 c. sour cream. 2 tsp. ranch dressing mix (from a 1-oz. packet) finely...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy