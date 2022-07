AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – In April of this year, the Amite Police Department asked the public to keep an eye out for 59-year-old Angela Stearns. Almost three months after that request went out, detectives believe they have found the remains of the missing woman. Last month, the police department received a tip that human remains […]

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO