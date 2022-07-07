ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13j7a9_0gYGi5v300

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

Costco has raised prices of 2 popular food court items at locations across the country

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvWxW_0gYGi5v300
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iimin_0gYGi5v300
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg2hR_0gYGi5v300
    (Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Former Fort Bliss sergeant sentenced 13 years in prison

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The wife of a soldier says she was raped by her husband’s superior in the military when they were stationed at Fort Bliss back in 2017 but he wasn’t convicted on any charges until years later once more victims of his came forward. Leah Ramirez says Sgt. Randall Hughes raped […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KTSM

5 yr. old’s death ruled a homicide, mother arrested with boyfriend

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The death of a 5-year-old girl originally from El Paso has been ruled a homicide. Emily Canales died in January of this year in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was living with her mother, Brianne Escamilla. Escamilla and her boyfriend, Matthew Urias, were arrested for 1st degree murder. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas man dies after lighting firework on his head

SAN ANTONIO Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 43-year-old man died after lighting a “mortar-style” firework from the top of his head. According to a report from San Antonio police, the incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 5 at the 800 block of Harriman Place. Officers arrived at the location and met with EMS personnel who […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Lego Star Wars#Video Game#Colosseum#Star Wars Mi
KTSM

Assault suspect arrested when he returns to scene

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly pointed a gun and threatened customers at a Denny’s in April is back behind bars after police said he kicked in a woman’s door, hit her, and choked her until she lost consciousness. Officers with the Wichita Falls Police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTSM

DA: Man sentenced to life without parole for ambush killing of 2 brothers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday for ambushing two brothers he knew from high school. Marlon Brandon Valdez, 22, was sentenced for shooting two brothers back in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “The families of these victims will never see their loved ones again […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

EPPD arrest man who allegedly stabbed two others on 4th of July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – John Mason, 54, was arrested and charged on four counts after allegedly stabbing two men and breaking into one of the victim’s vehicles, according to El Paso Police Department (EPPD). He was arrested on the 4th of July. EPPD say that on Monday they were called to an aggravated assault […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP head: Horse patrol units in Del Rio were ‘unprofessional,’ shouldn’t have been part of crowd control

Ten months after U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback were accused of improperly treating masses of migrants under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, the head of the agency said an investigation finds fault in their crowd-control methods and said agents some used "deeply offensive conduct," but said they did not "whip" the migrants. He also said they shouldn't have taken part in the operation at the request of Texas Department of Public Safety officials.
DEL RIO, TX
KTSM

93 migrants found in multiple stash houses in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the last several days, the El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents intervened on human smuggling schemes and discovered multiple human stash houses, totaling 93 migrants encountered. On July 5, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit, Santa Teresa Station Anti Smuggling Unit...
EL PASO, TX
PC Gamer

Now you can play the first Witcher's prologue in VR

Patryk Loan has been working on a VR version of the original Witcher game for at least a couple of years now. Last time we checked in, you could walk around Kaer Morhen, but that was it. The current version, available on NexusMods (opens in new tab), lets you play through the entire prologue, complete with combat and dialogue choices.
VIDEO GAMES
KTSM

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power Monday, the electric operator said late Sunday. ERCOT is asking people and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m. It also issued a watch for “a projected reserve capacity shortage” from 2-8 p.m. Monday.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Multi-agency effort rescues 23 migrants kidnapped for ransom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, twenty-three undocumented immigrants who were held against their will and threatened in a residential area in Northeast El Paso, were rescued. Since February of this year, the FBI, the US Border Patrol (USBP), and task...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy