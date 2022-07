EAST ST. LOUIS — Darius Edwards watched his car sink into an East St. Louis street on the Fourth of July. Edwards, 46, is a lifelong resident of East St. Louis. He drove a short distance July 4 to visit with neighbors on North 32nd Street. He parked and walked over to chat with one of them on a porch when the street buckled. The car went down slowly at first, but within about 14 seconds, Edwards said it disappeared.

