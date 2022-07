Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for trying to run over another man in the parking lot of a bar, police say. Berwick officers were called to Intoxicology Department on W. Second Street around 10 p.m. on June 25 for a disturbance outside the bar. When they arrived, they found the alleged victim lying on the ground and bleeding with injuries to his back, shoulders, ribs, arms, and head.

BERWICK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO