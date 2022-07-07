Framingham Police: $3,000 in Perfume & Hair Tools Stolen

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 28, 9:05 a.m.: Police checked the property in the Watertown Square Plaza on Mt. Auburn St., where Dunkin’ Donuts is located, after the property owner said homeless people had been seen camping and loitering there. Officers spotted man in a back alley on the property. They discovered he had six warrants for his arrest out of Waltham District Court for trespassing. Toros Torossian, 57, homeless, was arrested on the warrants.

16 HOURS AGO