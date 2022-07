ST. LOUIS -- Rhys Hoskins has been chasing that October feeling for years. He believes Saturday will prepare the Phillies for the grind ahead and any of those intense, anxious and awesome moments that come if they get there. The Phillies beat the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium, 1-0. Everything happened in the ninth inning to give the game a postseason feel, from manufacturing the game’s only run in the top half to finding their way into and out of a major jam in the bottom half.

