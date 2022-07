WALLACE — A lot can change in the course of just a few months. For example, it was just a few months ago that Keisha Oxendine was Shoshone County’s Prosecuting Attorney. Now a magistrate judge, Oxendine was replaced by her chief deputy Ben Allen — who was appointed to the role by the Board of County Commissioners and is currently running unopposed for the job in the upcoming General Election.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO