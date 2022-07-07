ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Squeegee worker kills driver after altercation in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police say

By Tim Swift, Keith Daniels
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver had an interaction with the workers near Conway and Light streets that grew...

wjla.com

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Family stunned by man's killing in 'squeegee' confrontation

BALTIMORE — A man shot and killed during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection "should have just kept driving" instead of swinging a baseball bat at one or more of them, the man's father said Friday. Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Person Shot, Killed In Southeast Baltimore On Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said. Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed. Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting. Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, Woman Found Fatally Wounded Following Assault In Parkville, Maryland, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Parkville, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a report of an assault around 4:30 a.m. found a 47-year-old woman suffering from severe trauma in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. At the same location, officers found 57-year-old Gerardo Sanjuan-Ramirez who was pronounced dead at the site of the crime, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the bodies of Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez to determine how they died, according to authorities. Investigators are not looking for any additional people in connection with the homicide, police said. A Baltimore County Police spokesman said he could not say whether both Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez were considered homicide victims.
PARKVILLE, MD
fox5ny.com

Baltimore squeegee worker kills driver who confronted him with bat

A man was shot and killed after swinging a baseball bat during a confrontation with people who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, according to police. It happened Thursday near the city's Inner Harbor. Baltimore Police say that Timothy Reynolds, 48, was driving through an intersection...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Video shows moments before man is killed by squeegee kid, report says

A dashcam video shows the moments before a man was shot and killed by a squeegee kid Thursday in downtown Baltimore, according to a new report by The Baltimore Banner. According to the Banner, the victim, Tim Reynolds can be seen holding a bat as he crosses eight lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids. The report quotes a witness saying Reynold appeared irate and shouted at them. At that point, a large group comes toward him.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Baltimore

Two Men In ‘Critical Condition’ Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said. Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.  The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Men In Critical Condition After Early Baltimore Shooting

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a midnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the 32-year-old and 37-year-old victims in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police Department. The victims were rushed to the hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman stabbed, killed inside of Northeast DC establishment

WASHINGTON - A woman was stabbing inside an establishment in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified about a stabbing victim at an area hospital. After arriving at the hospital, police learned the victim was stabbed inside...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Squeegee#Guns#Crime In Baltimore#Violent Crime#Light Street Apartments
foxbaltimore.com

Amid calls to stop squeegee workers in Baltimore, former FBI agent discusses next steps

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calls are growing louder to stop kids from squeegeeing in Baltimore after last week's fatal encounter between a man with a bat and group of squeegee kids. Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers says the city has to address the violence and fear after a man, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds of Hampden, confronted a group of squeegee kids and was fatally shot by one of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man flags down police after being shot multiple times in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was injured in a shooting flagged down police in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. At around 4:53 p.m., Southeast District officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, when a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds signaled to officers for help.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Deadly Double Shooting In Northeast Baltimore May Be Murder-Suicide, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are looking into the possibility a shooting that killed two people in Northeast Baltimore was the end result of a murder-suicide, according to authorities.  Officers in the area learned of the shooting around 5:15 p.m.  They found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries in the 5500 block of Catalpha Road, police said. Medics took the woman and man to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities. The two gunshot victims were pronounced dead afterward, police said. Anyone with information about the double shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Norris gives us his thoughts on whether he thinks an abundance of plea deals is partly responsible for the crime we’re seeing right now on our streets.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy