A commercial building in suburban Chicago that hit the market earlier this year had its price cut by about 7 percent to $6.4 million. The building at 17015 Torrence Ave. in Lansing is privately owned and leased to its sole tenant, Pep Boys, for another five years, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The national auto shop, a tenant since 2007, pays $439,000 a year to rent the 22,000-square-foot building, though that’s set to increase at the end of the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO