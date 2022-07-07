Community Survey: Shopping Habits

Click here to read the full article. TikTok has revitalized our skincare routines, beauty routines, and now, our shower routines. Thanks to TikTok, we’re obsessing over this Korean exfoliating mitt that is supposed to have insane results. On July 14, 2020, a Tiktoker by the name of @opulentjade or Adrika posted a video of a Korean beauty product she found on Amazon that went insanely viral. In the video, she shows how powerful the exfoliating towel is, letting people see all the dead skin coming off and how smooth she looked afterward. Thousands of customers have also uploaded just as insane...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 MINUTES AGO