Lillian E. Taylor

AHOSKIE – Ms. Cleo Eloise Mitchell, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Rich Square Manor of Rich Square, NC. Ms. Mitchell was born on July 1, 1942 to the late Theo N. Mitchell and Hilda Peele Mitchell in Hertford County, North Carolina. Cleo had a beautiful singing voice. She used her talent as an Ahoskie High School student to sing the National Anthem at a football game. She also sang in the choir at the First Baptist Church of Ahoskie where she was a lifetime member. She attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro, NC and became an assistant teacher for many years in Hertford County. She always loved working with her elementary school students and celebrating special holidays and moments with them. Cleo was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO