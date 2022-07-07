ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eure, NC

Lillian E. Taylor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURE, NC – Lillian Eure Taylor, 99, of 020 Corner High Road, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mrs. Taylor was born in Gates County on April 13, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Linda Arlene Felton Eure. In...

Cleo E. Mitchell

AHOSKIE – Ms. Cleo Eloise Mitchell, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Rich Square Manor of Rich Square, NC. Ms. Mitchell was born on July 1, 1942 to the late Theo N. Mitchell and Hilda Peele Mitchell in Hertford County, North Carolina. Cleo had a beautiful singing voice. She used her talent as an Ahoskie High School student to sing the National Anthem at a football game. She also sang in the choir at the First Baptist Church of Ahoskie where she was a lifetime member. She attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro, NC and became an assistant teacher for many years in Hertford County. She always loved working with her elementary school students and celebrating special holidays and moments with them. Cleo was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
AHOSKIE, NC
Wyomia P. Willoughby

AHOSKIE, NC – Wyomia Peede Willoughby, age 86, of Ahoskie, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Three Rivers Health and Rehab in Windsor. Mrs. Willoughby was born on March 20, 1936 to the late Roger and Lillian Hoggard. She was...
AHOSKIE, NC
Ward named Hertford County Interim Superintendent

WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Education has appointed Tammi Ward as the district’s Interim Superintendent effective July 1. Ward, who has served the school district as Assistant Superintendent for the past four years, succeeds Dr. William T. Wright, Jr. Wright spend over six years as HCPS Superintendent before taking a similar job at a larger school district in Sumter, SC.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Four charged in June murder

Four individuals were taken into custody on Thursday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Chowan County woman. Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, age 24 of Sunbury, and Madendrick Amondez Smith, age 24 of Tyner, stand charged with felony murder. Two women were also arrested: Grace Marie Carter, age...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC

