The secret to Crumbl Cookies’ explosive franchise growth

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Pool with a viewKick back at this luxe pool overlooking the city, with plenty of room for dining.Location: Salt Lake City.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Awesome East Bench poolWith cushioned patio furniture and lush greenery, this spot feels like a resort getaway.Location: Salt Lake City (East Bench).Cost: $75 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Private saltwater poolHost your next gathering at this suburban oasis, featuring a diving board and fire pit.Location: Cedar Hills.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 15 guests ($3 per hour, per guest after 15 guests).Number of guests: Up to 35. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO