4-star DE Bai Jobe commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has landed a huge commitment from Bai Jobe, a top 4-star defensive end in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jobe is currently ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 9 edge rusher in the class. Michigan State beat out Alabama and Oklahoma, the other two finalists in the edge rusher’s top three, for his commitment.

Jobe, originially from the African nation of Senegal, came to the United States to pursue training in basketball. After discovering the sport of football, and his strong skill set within the game, Jobe transformed himself into one of the best prospects in the nation.

After coming to America from Senegal, Jobe played his high school football at Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jobe is the eleventh commit in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Brennan Parachek, Kedrick Reescano, Andrew Depaepae, Johnathan Slack, Bo Edmunson, Eddie Pleasant, Chance Rucker, Demitrius Bell, Jordan Hall and Clay Wedin.

