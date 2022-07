Zackhary Williams did not know his life would change completely while he was eating lunch at the Park 20th Apartments in central Bakersfield last month. But a June 30 explosion at a neighboring apartment unit slammed the 30-year-old into the ceiling and then hurled him against a wall, he said. Once he fell to the floor, Williams said he knew the apartment wasn’t safe anymore.

