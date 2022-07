Mara Higar was seven weeks pregnant when she learned from an ultrasound the embryo had implanted outside her uterus, a condition known as an ectopic pregnancy. It can be fatal for the mother if left untreated. Higar went to two doctors who said they were unable to treat the condition, and she ultimately sought treatment from Planned Parenthood.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO