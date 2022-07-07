Hope Alzheimer's Center holds 10 annual golf outing

The Inn at Castle Hill, with elegant gardens and stunning views of Narragansett Bay, served as the backdrop for Newport Classical’s return performance Thursday evening of Ukrainian-born American pianist and world-renowned professor Inna Faliks, a Yamaha artist who last visited Newport in 2017 performing her Polonaise-fantasie: The Story of a Pianist, a recital and monologue which tells the story of her immigration from Odessa to the United States. During the pandemic Faliks produced a video podcast series from her home called Corona Fridays, which featured music new and old, with words, and programming for children. For Faliks, music is about more than just playing it, which she does exquisitely. She “reimagines” it ― the title of several of her “Reimagining” projects―pairing it with poetry, theater, and bringing other artists together for these for these pairings.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO