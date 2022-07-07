ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Hope Alzheimer's Center holds 10 annual golf outing

By PETE FONTAINE
johnstonsunrise.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Alzheimer’s Center, which many people will attest is one of Cranston’s most cherished and important facilities, once again entered Rhode Island’s sports scene back on June 24. Which explains why Ken Hopkins, a Johnston native and currently Cranston’s popular mayor, was among the many...

johnstonsunrise.net

independentri.com

Local church hopes new music program hits a high note

Helping cultivate music whether in beginners or others along the learning journey is the focus of a new Peace Dale Congregational Church endeavor led by Music Director Nathaniel Baker. With the support of the church, he plans to start the PDCC Music Academy, which will offer lessons to anyone interested...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Briarcliffe holds Preserve Founder’s Club brunch

Kerry O’Neil and Jim Smith have had many exceptional experiences since their younger years in Providence and Boston, respectively. Now, O’Neil, who is 79-years young and an avid Providence College basketball fan, and Smith, 90, who follows golf, now live under the same roof at 54 Old Pocasset Road in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Stanley Weiss inducted into RI Heritage Hall of Fame

One of the nation’s prominent collectors of fine American and English antique furniture was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Stanley Weiss, a civic leader, businessman and real estate developer, was among nine Rhode Islanders inducted at the organization’s 57th annual ceremony held recently at The Crowne Plaza in Warwick, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

McKee visits SK farm to tout success of farming initiative

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Gov. Dan McKee visited the greenhouses of the Farmer’s Daughter on Friday in South Kingstown, touting the woman-owned, multi-generational family farm’s role in a state program that expands workforce training. The Growing Futures RI program’s purpose is to train the next generation of...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Cranston, RI
Sports
Cranston, RI
Health
City
Johnston, RI
Johnston, RI
Health
Johnston, RI
Sports
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 9

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 9. 🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell caught up with Al Ducharme, a Cranston native, who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on July 23. Read the interview. 🌊 When Casey and Nick Sanginario discuss their wellness centers,...
nrinow.news

Amy Burns will replace McGee leading NSHS

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator with experience serving as both a researcher and leader at various schools across the state has been named principal of North Smithfield High School, effective July 1. Supt. Michael St. Jean has announced that Amy Burns will replace former principal Timothy McGee, who retired...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
independentri.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows a town-wide effort throughout Southern RI

Mike Jones of West Kingston sat with his wife, Kim, on a staked-out section of lawn, and looked upward at the dark blue sky overhead illuminated only by the crescent moon. Booms, crackles and sprays of red, green, white and orange debris from exploding fireworks soon painted the sky. In South Kingstown, the annual July 4 cacophony in the empyrean twilight had begun.
classical-scene.com

Fantastie and Monologue in Newport

The Inn at Castle Hill, with elegant gardens and stunning views of Narragansett Bay, served as the backdrop for Newport Classical’s return performance Thursday evening of Ukrainian-born American pianist and world-renowned professor Inna Faliks, a Yamaha artist who last visited Newport in 2017 performing her Polonaise-fantasie: The Story of a Pianist, a recital and monologue which tells the story of her immigration from Odessa to the United States. During the pandemic Faliks produced a video podcast series from her home called Corona Fridays, which featured music new and old, with words, and programming for children. For Faliks, music is about more than just playing it, which she does exquisitely. She “reimagines” it ― the title of several of her “Reimagining” projects―pairing it with poetry, theater, and bringing other artists together for these for these pairings.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Bristol County Fifes & Drums

2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
whatsupnewp.com

On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 – King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter

On July 8th, 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal recognition to the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, as it was known at the time. It outlined many freedoms for the inhabitants of Rhode Island and was the guiding document of the colony’s government (and later the state) for a period of 180 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
northprovidenceri.gov

2022 North Providence Summer Concert Series

MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI

