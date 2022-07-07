Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Stabbing And A Car Rear Ending A Trash Truck

A traffic stop for a license plate violation turned into a police chase this (Friday) morning. Brenham Police report that at 7:45 this (Friday) morning, Cpl. Jimmy Ha and Officer Bryan Morong attempted to effect a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street and the Highway 290 East Frontage Road for a license plate violation. After activating lights and sirens the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and was seen throwing a substance out of the window as he continued towards South Day Street. The driver of the vehicle turned onto South Day Street and began traveling south before turning into a private drive in the 3200 block. Here the driver discarded something else from the vehicle. As vehicle came to a stop, the Officers were able to take, Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 26 of Brenham, into custody without further incident. Officers searched the vehicle and were able to recover suspected methamphetamine residue and a digital scale inside the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the area that the substance was first discarded and noted that while loose, the substance found was consistent with methamphetamine as well.

