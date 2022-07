Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sent to federal prison for a series of armed robberies. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was given a 17-1/2 year prison term for his conviction on charges of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He was accused of robbing two convenience stores and a hotel in the Twin Cities in February 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO