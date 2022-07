Coronavirus is on the rise once again in California. The number of patients being hospitalized with the virus has skyrocketed in the last few months. According to LA Times, LA County is close to reaching the high COVID-19 community level which would mean that the indoor mask mandate would have to be reinstated if it stayed that way for two weeks. We aren't there yet, but apparently this is the closest we have been to reaching that level since March.

