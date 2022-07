(Trumbull County OH) - The state has issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 16-year-old Makenzie Carson. She was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County at 1 a.m. on July 7. Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend, DeAngelo Bartelli, who is also missing. Their last known location was Akron. It's now believed they could be in the Columbus area.

