The Los Angeles Angels seem to be headed straight for the landfill once again this season, and it could make them sellers at the trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes this week that the Angels could make star closer Raisel Iglesias and starter Noah Syndergaard, a former MLB All-Star, available for trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO