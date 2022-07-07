ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Get North West’s Couture Week Looks

By Ivy Tang, Jillian Morgan
FASHION Magazine |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nine year old's grungy attire stole the show. She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment — she is North West, Couture Week’s smallest, best dressed celebrity. Say what you will about Kanye, but the man knows fashion. And he clearly...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Street Style from Couture Week Fall 2022

From Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid, the streets were filled with stylish celebrities and fashion lovers alike. Another Couture Week has come and gone. While the Fall 2022 runways served maximalist finery, this season’s street style was both extravagant and subdued — and we can thank the killer guest list for this inspo. This past week, the streets of Paris were not only filled with fashion lovers but celebrities like Kim Kardashian and North West, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, to name a few. But regardless of the guest, street style for Fall Couture Week was a perfect blend of autumn’s darker hues and skin-baring summer frocks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Market Moments: Adidas and Artist Hebru Brantley Reveal Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. Adidas has a new collaboration on the way with artist Hebru Brantley. The German sportswear giant tapped the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based contemporary artist to rework its Forum Low and High sneaker silhouettes, launching on Thursday, July 13 at select Adidas stores and the Confirmed app.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW The two pairs come in colors signature of Brantley’s work, and feature contrast lacing and illustrated sock liners. The Forum Low is in a rich blue while the...
CHICAGO, IL
FASHION Magazine |

FKA Twigs is the Face of Viktor & Rolf’s Good Fortune + More Beauty News

FKA Twigs is the face of the latest fragrance release from Viktor & Rolf. Viktor & Rolf’s first major feminine launch in seven years comes in the form of a mystic fragrance dubbed Good Fortune. An expression of modern spirituality, the Viktor & Rolf scent invites women to embrace their destiny and life path as a matter of choice, not chance, and is fronted by none other than FKA Twigs. Clad in an amethyst flacon, the cocktail of notes — from sweet jasmine and Madagascar vanilla to grounding gentiana and fennel — will easily become the go-to in your perfume roster.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy