Dodgers Prospects Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller & Miguel Vargas Selected For 2022 Futures Game

By Matt Borelli
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers prospects Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller and Miguel Vargas were selected for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. Established in 1999, the Futures Game is a highly distinguished and selective event aimed at showcasing the next generation of talent. From its inception in 1999 until...

