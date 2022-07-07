Jacksonville man charged with murder after child dies

Desreon Rayshawn Harris (Jacksonville Police Department photo)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with murder after his stepson died.

Desreon Harris has been charged with an open count of murder after his stepson, Noah Austin, 2, died on June 25. Harris was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

Jacksonville police responded on June 22 at 7:32 p.m. to 301 Village Dr., Apt. 11C in reference to an unresponsive child. Officers began life-saving measures along with Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County EMS. The child was then transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he passed away.

Detectives said members of the Jacksonville Police Department Special Victims Unit investigated the case. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives issued charged against Harris.

No details were released on why the child died.

“Even though an arrest has already been made in this case, our detectives are continuing to follow up on additional leads. We ask that anyone who has any information on this case to please contact us,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke.

Contact Detective J. Parrish at (910)938-6521 or email at jparrish@jacksonvillenc.gov. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.