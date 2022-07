Sacramento—Cal/OSHA is reminding all employers to protect outdoor workers from heat illness as excessive heat watches have been issued throughout California. The temperature is forecast to exceed 100 degrees in many parts of the state next week. The following locations can expect temperatures near or over 100 degrees on Monday: The Central Valley, including a forecast in Redding of 110 degrees, and Imperial County is expected to hit 115 degrees. Employers in California must take steps to protect outdoor workers from heat illness by providing water, rest, shade and training.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO