Gainesville, FL

Coveted offensive lineman recruit to make second Gainesville visit

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Yet another Gators recruit is scheduled to make an appearance on campus at the end of July.

Three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones will be in Gainesville on July 28 and 29 for Florida’s Friday Night Lights recruiting event. Friday Night Lights is an annual recruiting event where recruits can work with coaches under the lights of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This will be Jones’ second trip to Gainesville after he made an unofficial visit back in the spring.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder out of New Orleans (Louisiana) De La Salle has narrowed down his options to just 10 schools. That list currently includes Florida, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Howard.

Jones told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman that Florida’s two-offensive line coach system is a positive in his eyes. He values the ability to get more reps and one-on-one attention from the coaching staff, which seems to be a factor in his recruitment.

According to the 247Sports composite, Jones is currently ranked as the No. 399 overall prospect in the 2023 class. The Gators are hoping to find a diamond in the rough with Jones, as his star rating and ranking reflect a player that is often overlooked. But Jones’ size and frame are something you just can’t teach.

mainstreetdailynews.com

Man receives sentence in 2020 death, home invasion

Daronte Williams-Vinson received the 25-year mandatory/minimum sentence on Thursday for a 2020 felony murder in the first degree after two accomplices were charged earlier this year. Williams-Vinson, 23, along with Anthony Byrd and Ricky Patrick Nubin, was also charged in October 2020 with home invasion robbery and conspiracy to commit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

TRAFFIC: Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck crashed with serious injuries at Suwannee County, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Highway Patrol said a Peterbilt Tractor pulling a cement tanker trailer was travelling east on US 27, when the driver tried to retrieve an object from his floorboard and traveled off the roadway onto the south grass shoulder.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gadsden County man arrested on drug charges in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday. Deputies originally pulled over the man from the town of Havana for window tinting violations. They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

