Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today’s sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying.Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.However, Hamilton’s power unit has been salvaged and he will start from ninth on the grid for today’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag. Hamilton has switched to a different gearbox ,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO