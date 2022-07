Twitter was already struggling to meet lofty growth targets before Elon Musk arrived at its front door with a US$44 billion offer. After months of back and forth that divided the company, Musk has pulled out of the US$44 billion Twitter deal, with his representatives saying: “Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations. For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform.’” The statement added, “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO