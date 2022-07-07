Hong Kong removes controversial COVID travel regulation

Throughout the pandemic, Hong Kong has kept some of the strictest COVID rules in the world as it keeps to its dynamic zero COVID strategy. This stance has led to a mass exodus of expats as well as backlash from the business community, with many saying that the city would lose its international edge if it didn’t loosen its regulations. Since the end of the fifth wave, a travel ban on non-residents that are fully vaxxed was lifted last month, but all travelers still need to hotel quarantine for seven days.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO