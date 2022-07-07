ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

North Jersey Has State’s Best Hot Dogs Once Again

By Boozy Burbs
boozyburbs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEat This, Not That has once again updated their list of The Best Hot Dog In Every State (Read Full Post). It was compiled from “reviews...

www.boozyburbs.com

Comments / 9

Robert Swartz
3d ago

I moved to Virginia two years ago after living in Bergen county for fifty five years. I sure miss Hiram's! Nothing like Hiram's down here in rural Virginia.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fort Lee, NJ
Lifestyle
Fort Lee, NJ
Government
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Robert Simonson
Bridget Mulroy

Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hot Dogs#North Jersey#The Jersey#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Nj
Beach Radio

Look inside this breathtaking New Jersey mansion on LBI

A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI. Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
POLITICS
phillyvoice.com

New Discovery Channel fishing show shot completely in New Jersey

A veteran New Jersey fisherman is looking to make his sport more accessible with his show which was just picked up by the Discovery Channel – and it's shot completely in his home state. “Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky” will make its debut on Discovery on Sunday at 5:30...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy