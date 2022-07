Netflix is rolling out a new way to bring theater-like immersive audio to streaming customers worldwide — using existing stereo speakers. The streaming giant announced that it is launching spatial audio through a partnership with audio-technology company Sennheiser. According to Netflix, the spatial audio tech helps translate the “cinematic experience” of immersive, surround-sound audio to any stereo. That means audio designed to come from behind the viewer — like, say, the growling intonations of “Stranger Things 4” super bad-guy Vecna — will theoretically be reproduced as intended on regular stereo speakers.

